Outer Banks fire kills 3, including 13-year-old from Maryland on vacation with family

Monday, August 14, 2023 2:39PM
House fire kills 1 teen, 2 adults in North Carolina's Outer Banks
A teen and two adults thought to be vacationing in NC Outer Banks have died in a house fire that decimated a waterfront home and injured three others.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old is among the three people killed in a fire in Kill Devil Hills on Friday morning.

The fire department responded to a call about the fire around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found flames taking over a rental home along North Virginia Dare Trail. Two neighboring properties had also been damaged.

The people in the home were vacationing in the area from Maryland.

Cienna Farr, 13, along with husband and wife William Deeg, 68, and Colleen Cohan, 64, did not survive the fire.

Farr's 16-year-old sister and their mother, Laura Volk, and her boyfriend David Brewer were all injured. Volk and Brewer remain hospitalized in the burn unit as of Monday morning.

"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time," the Town of Kill Devil Hills said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but the case remains an open and active investigation.

