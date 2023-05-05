A standoff that began Friday night and extended into Saturday morning between a barricaded Oxford man and law enforcement officers has ended.

Oxford Police say suspect in standoff killed himself; an officer who was shot is 'stable'

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A standoff that began Friday night and extended into Saturday morning between a barricaded Oxford man and law enforcement officers ended when the shooting suspect was found dead, Oxford Police said Saturday afternoon.

A police officer and a K-9 were both shot and several police vehicles sustained damage from gunfire before the ordeal ended. The suspect reportedly vowed not to be taken alive.

A police officer was shot Friday evening about 6:20 p.m. in Oxford, Police Chief Pat Ford told ABC11. Corp. Daniel Allen was the officer shot, Oxford Mayor Jackie Sergent told ABC11 on Saturday morning. She described him as "stable."

Allen, a five-year veteran of the force was wounded when responding to a disturbance call on Prospect Avenue. When Allen got there and was getting out of his vehicle, he was met by a "rapid succession of gunfire," Oxford Police said Saturday. A second officer arrived and was also met with gunfire, but she was not injured.

During the incident, the man continued to shoot at police vehicles, striking them numerous times. K-9 Halligan was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle.

The shooting suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence and refused any communication attempts, police said.

The standoff at the home continued into the early morning hours.

It ended when Durham County Sheriff's and Raleigh Police Department's Specialized Units determined that the suspect inside the home was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The home where the standoff happened is close to Granville Medical Center off Route 15 in Oxford. A hospital spokesperson confirmed the facility was on lockdown Friday evening.

A nearby resident told ABC11 that they received a safety advisory that Oxford Police were at the scene of an active shooter incident near Prospect Avenue and Delacroix Street. Residents were advised to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows.

Valerie Fields told ABC11 that she has lived across the street from the shooting suspect for 10 years.

"The 10 years I've been living there, he's always been a good neighbor. I don't know what happened," said Fields. "He grew fruit and vegetables in the backyard, and he always brought us over stuff, and I don't know what happened. I just don't."

Fields saw her neighbor moments before police said he shot an officer. She asked whether he was OK.

"Today, I don't know what is going on with him, and he just snapped. He said police pull up I have enough rounds here to take this whole block out. As soon as the police pulled up, he started spraying the whole area shooting and we just had to get on the ground," described Fields.

She tried running from the gunfire but fell.

"Every time I got up to run, he will start shooting again so I would lay back down," Fields said.

Fields eventually made it to safety.

"You always see stuff like that on TV. Never in a million years would have ever thought something like that would ever happen," she said.

Staffers at Southern Snow Company, an ice cream shop next door, told ABC11 that they heard shots fired.

"It was pretty scary," one worker said.

Customers said they heard the shooter loading and unloading constantly while the incident was ongoing.

The ice cream shop closed down as soon as it started and workers and customers remained locked inside the shop.

Neighbors told ABC11 that several residents had complained that the suspect was acting erratically and then broke out a window. When the two police officers arrived, that's when the shooting started.

Sergent told ABC11 that "city officials were staying "out of the fray in order to let our officers work without added distraction."

"We have faith in our first responders that they will be able to get the situation under control, and we pray without additional injury," Sergent said. "We ask that all concerned keep those who are responding in their thoughts and pray for a speedy and peaceful resolution."

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Granville County Sheriff's Office, Vance County Sheriff's Office, Durham County Sheriff's Office, Henderson Police Department, Wake Forest Police Department, Raleigh Police Department, Highway Patrol, ALE Emergency Management, Oxford Fire Department and EMS all responded to assist.