'Heartbroken': Par Golf center to close for new development, housing

Raleigh's oldest golf center will make way for a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jerry Markoch has been playing at Par Golf for years. He calls it a little treasure.

"It's like Cheers, (I) walk in and everybody knows my name," he said.

Markoch feels this gem is being ripped away from him for new development.

"I am heartbroken," he said.

The property is Raleigh's oldest golf center. It was even featured in the movie Bull Durham, but it has reportedly been sold off.

The property reportedly is being turned into a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.

"It just feels wrong to me. It's taking away something that people really enjoy for what? A couple more apartments and houses. I mean c'mon, there's got to be other places," said Markoch.

ABC11 reached out to the owner of Par Golf for comment. We have not heard back. But Par Golf said in a message to patrons that it will close Dec. 1.

The center has been operating since 1976.

The latest Wake County data shows prices for new construction are dropping as properties are sitting on the market longer.

The findings show the average number of days on market for new construction was 39 days in June and 54 in July.

The average list price for new construction was more than $615,00 in July and more than $670,000 in June.

All of the changes are giving those looking to buy a little more bargaining power.

"Buyers are tending to be a little more picky because interest rates are a little bit higher and because it's cool slightly, they don't have to compete quite as hard," said Realtor Hillary Kennedy.

The ever-changing market is going to force Markoch to find a new, affordable place to play.

"I'm a teacher so I can't afford a lot," he said. "Where do we go? You close this place, there's nothing in southeast Raleigh or in this area."