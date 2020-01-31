Paratrooper from 82nd Airborne Division dies on Fort Bragg, cause of death under investigation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A paratrooper from the 82nd Airborne Division died at Fort Bragg last week, approximately one month after he arrived at the facility.According to a news release from a representative for the 82nd Airborne Division, 19-year-old Private Second Class Caleb Smither died Jan. 21. The cause of his death is under investigation, the representative said."Private Second Class Smither was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division," Col. Jason Curl, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in a written statement. "His passing is a devastating loss for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. We are with them during this difficult time."Smither, originally from Lubbock, Texas, was a construction equipment repairer assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He joined the Army in May and was stationed at Fort Bragg in December.Smither earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.