Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say

WEST FALLOWFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania -- Officials in Pennsylvania said an 11-month-old infant required three doses of Narcan after he overdosed on heroin as his parents slept off their high nearby Wednesday.

First responders arrived at a home on Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township Wednesday night after a family member found the child unresponsive.

Police said they interviewed the child's parents, Kristen Bristow and Charles Salzman, Jr., and found they had ingested heroin and fell asleep in their car along with their child as they were parked behind their house.



According to officials, after the parents fell asleep the eleven-month-old child found and ingested heroin while seated inside the vehicle.

Troopers from the Avondale Criminal Investigation Unit and the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene and said they recovered numerous bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and assorted paraphernalia from inside the family's home.

Bristow and Salzman were charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.



Both were taken to Chester County Prison.

Officials said the 11-month-old was admitted at AI DuPont Hospital and is receiving treatment for the overdose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west fallowfield townshippennsylvania newschester county newsoverdosebabyheroinnarcanopioids
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
Former Blue Cross CEO: I was 'tried and convicted in the media'
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Show More
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Wake Co. mom under investigation after video shows baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
More TOP STORIES News