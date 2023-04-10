It's time for Apex's Peak City Pig Fest

APEX (WTVD) -- Downtown Apex is preparing for the annual Peak City Pig Fest presented by the Apex Sunrise Rotary Foundation.

The festivities begin Friday, April 14, at 5 pm with live music, a beer garden, and BBQ!

Stroll the competition area as 42 cook teams prepare to compete for more than $12,000 in prize money. Then, cheer on the Apex Police and Fire Departments as they go head-to-head in their rib-eating contest!

On Saturday, April 15, the festival continues from 11 am - 9 pm and features competition turn-ins, additional food options, live music, and a kid's area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Peak City Pig Fest is an East Coast top Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned competition, with several of its Grand Champions moving on to compete in the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational.

Proceeds from the event support the charitable giving campaigns of the Apex Sunrise Rotary Foundation, which has raised over $100k for local and international organizations since 2014.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.