Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian is in the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in Raleigh.The crash happening around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection Capital Boulevard and Millbrook Road.According to the Raleigh Police Department, the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.The crash has since shut down the southbound lane of Capital Boulevard as an investigation is underway. Officers are on-scene redirecting traffic onto westbound Millbrook Road.So far, no other information has been released on the incident.