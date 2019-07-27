Pedestrian in critical condition after Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was struck in Fayetteville around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
It happened along Ramsey Street between Rosehill Road and Langdon Street.
The pedestrian is in critical condition after a car struck the person crossing the roadway.
Police have not released any information on charges.
