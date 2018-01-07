Pedestrian injured in Wake Forest hit and run

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wake Forest Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call along Heritage Lake Road, in the vicinity of Primrose School, around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle, described as a white Mitsubishi, was last seen driving north along Heritage Lake Road with extensive front-end damage. The driver is described as a black male, officers said.

According to police, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.
