Man dies after Robeson County triple shooting, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Friday night.Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke around 10:30 p.m. after hearing a call for multiple individuals shot.Two Maxton men and one Pembroke man were taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center before deputies got to the scene. Steven Douglas, 34, of Pembroke, was pronounced dead upon arrival to the medical center. The other two men are being treated.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.