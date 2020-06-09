Education

Cary High School senior graduates with perfect attendance since Kindergarten

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary High School student who is getting ready to graduate this week will be celebrating an extra achievement when she turns her tassel.

Eboni Hayes is graduating with perfect attendance, never missing a day of school from kindergarten through12th grade.

"I actually liked going to school every single day," said the Cary High senior, donning her cap and gown outside the school that she hasn't been able to re-enter since mid-March when all public school buildings across the state were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In elementary school...I had to go to school every single day," she said. "But when I got to sixth grade, I started realizing, I have perfect attendance. If I can get through these three years and the next four years, I don't know what's gonna happen."

Her parents, Todd and Trice Hayes, are proud of their daughter, to say the least.

'I left dancing:' NCCU graduate's celebration video goes viral online
EMBED More News Videos



"She didn't look at it as anything except this is what I'm supposed to do," said Todd. "And I think that humbleness that she had to just be persistent and consistent about getting her education is paying off."

They've watched Eboni set her early morning alarm, head off to school, and stay late for band practice; she played the flute all four years as part of the Cary High School Marching Band.
During the pandemic, Eboni continued her coursework while taking on extra hours at Food Lion as an essential worker.

"She's showing everyone, not just young people, but everyone, that if you put dedication, focus, and determination into anything you can do anything, you can be anything because 90 percent of life is just showing up and she shows up every single day," Trice said.

Durham mother-daughter duo earn master's degrees from North Carolina Central University in same year

EMBED More News Videos

Durham mother-daughter duo earn master's degrees from North Carolina Central University in same year



Eboni attended Walkertown Elementary in Winston-Salem and then transferred to Morrisville Elementary in Morrisville. She attended East Cary Middle School and will now officially graduate from Cary High School on Wednesday.

From here, she's attending Winston-Salem State University in the fall where she said she'll do her best to attend class every day.

Eboni's parents said there's an error on her transcript, marking her absent for three days in second grade. They're working with the school district's records office to correct it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaryhigh schoolgraduationseniorsgraduation 2020grads
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high again
State orders Ace Speedway closed as an 'imminent hazard'
Law remains obstacle in relocating NC's 100+ confederate monuments
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
Video shows struggle before NJ officer shoots unarmed black man
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Judge issues order halting removal of iconic Lee statue for 10 days
Show More
What does defunding police really mean? Raleigh activists explain
Heavy police response at Raleigh gun store after possible break-in
The 411: Where's the beef?
Army 'open' to discussion on renaming Fort Bragg
Rocky Mount council votes 7-1 to remove Confederate monument
More TOP STORIES News