localish pets

5 tips to snap the perfect photo of your pet

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

5 tips to snap the perfect photo of your pet

MAHWAH, N. J. -- Wildlife, nature and dog photographer, Dennis Glennon, talks about his photography and shares 5 tips on how to snap the perfect photo of your pet.

"It's cute. You know, I like cute. Cute and dramatic. I like to make people smile so when I see animals doing cute things, I really try to capture that," Glennon said.

1. Think backwards - set up your location, time and lighting first.
2. Good lighting - keep the sun over your shoulder to light up your pet.
3. Bring assistance - you could never have too many helping hands on a photoshoot!
4. Bring treats - you can bribe your pet to do anything for a treat!
5. Use props - place your pet in items they cannot climb out of such as carts, tractors or flower beds.

Pro-tip: if you never show anyone the bad photo, they'll think you're really good!

Glennon also wrote a children's book titled "Buddy's Magic Window" that features his real-life photos and has already won two self-publishing awards.

"Kids and parents and grandparents are loving it. They love it because you don't see too many children's books with real photos. They're real," he said. "My whole premise was, I just want to make people smile. I really didn't care about anything else. I just wrote it from the heart. That's really what I did."

"Buddy's Magic Window" is available on Amazon or www.DennisGlennon.com

Even with countless photos and a children's book, Glennon does not plan on stopping any time soon.

"I'm pretty humble about my photography like this is what I do, I've done it. To me it's a gift and I like to share it," he says. "There's no better feeling, it's fantastic."

For more on Glennon's work, visit his website, follow him on Instagram @dennisglennon or Facebook at Dennis Glennon Photography.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petsfun stuffphotographylocalish petshobbieslocalishwls
LOCALISH PETS
5 tips to snap the perfect photo of your pet
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
TikTok tortoise tips scale at 175 lbs.
Pups with a purpose serve the blind community
TOP STORIES
What we know about the now-detained D.C. bomb threat suspect from NC
WCPSS parents weigh options with Virtual Academy registration closed
Short-staffed Wake County EMS forced to delay some calls
84 people sickened by bacteria exposure at K Academy camp, Duke says
'Humanitarian disaster': Veteran from Raleigh on Afghanistan situation
Woman injured, crashes car in Durham's 3rd shooting in 24 hours
Show More
Got COVID symptoms? Monoclonal antibody treatment now widely available
Schools, flush with stimulus cash, moving slowly to spend it
How some Wake County schools are keeping children safe from COVID-19
Hospitals feeling the strain as serious COVID-19 cases surge
Getting unemployment benefits still a nightmare for many in NC
More TOP STORIES News