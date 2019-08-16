Pets & Animals

Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A national push to get animals adopted is taking place Saturday, August 17.

Wake County Animal Shelter is participating in the event. On Saturday, you can take home a four-legged friend without paying the normal fees.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the shelter will allow you adopt one dog or up to two cats.

The annual Clear the Shelters event has helped more than 250,000 pets find new homes since 2015.
