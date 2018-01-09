TRENDING

Wayne County Animal Control investigating after pregnant dog left on side of the road freezes to death

Pregnant dog froze to death after abandoned in Pikeville (WTVD)

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Wayne County Animal Control is investigating after a pregnant dog was found frozen to death on the side of the road.

Officials speculate that the dog was abandoned at Airport Road near Pikeville sometime Sunday night.

Officers with animal control picked up the dog Monday after receiving multiple calls that a dead, pregnant dog was on the side of the road - frozen to death.

According to the National Weather Services, temperatures were below freezing Sunday night.

Authorities said the dog was not microchipped.

Animal control is actively searching for the person(s) responsible, saying they plan to pursue animal cruelty and abandonment charges.
