Cary woman accused of animal abuse after leaving dead dog in her yard for several days

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary woman faces an animal cruelty charge after police said she left her dead dog out in her yard for several days.
Town officials told ABC11 a neighbor of Hanan Kharoufeh requested a welfare check on the woman's 3-year-old German Shepard, Lilly.
When animal services got to Kharoufeh's home, on Devonbrooke Lane, they found Lilly's body outside in the yard.
Reports state the dog, who was kept in a fenced enclosure, had been dead for several days.
Officials said bowls were present in the yard; however, none of them were filled with water.
Kharoufeh was arrested on Wednesday and charged with cruelty to animals.
It is unclear if a necropsy will be performed.
