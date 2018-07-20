ANIMAL RESCUE

Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake after getting head stuck in fence

EMBED </>More Videos

A koala had to be rescued from fencing around a substation in Happy Valley, South Australia, after he got his head wedged between two posts. (Photos by Fauna Rescue SA via Storyful)

HAPPY VALLEY, South Australia --
A koala had to be rescued from fencing around a substation in Happy Valley, South Australia, after he got his head wedged between two posts.

An official from the Fauna Rescue SA said the "not too bright" animal has gotten himself into trouble before. She said he could have easily freed himself if he had just sat down.

The serial offender has been tagged, rescued and released multiple times since 2016.
The SA Power Networks team assisted with the rescue, ABC reports, and he was released in a safe area further up the road with no injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueu.s. & worldaustraliabuzzworthydistractionanimals in perilrescueanimalanimalsanimal newsabc7 originals
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Baby orangutan found standing in feces, trapped in tiny cage
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
NC Zoo needs your help naming baby Rhino
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
Show More
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
911 calls in Durham bank robbery released: 'We have blood everywhere'
TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here
More News