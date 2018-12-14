PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute

A dog is recovering after he was found in a trash chute at an apartment building in the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx --
Authorities said 46-year-man found a pit bull, now nicknamed Buckbeak, in the River Park Towers on Richman Plaza in Morris Heights around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

Buckbeak is currently being treated by the ASPCA and is expected to survive.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
