Pets & Animals

Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children at Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A photographer from Florida got a terrible scare when he took drone pictures of his family swimming at the beach.

Dan Watson was at New Smyrna Beach on June 22 with his wife and three children.

Watson said his children, ages 5, 6 and 9, had been playing in the water for hours when he decided to fly his drone and take some pictures to immortalize the fun summer day.

About 30 seconds after the drone started flying, Watson was screaming for his family to get out of the water.

The drone camera showed Watson that a large shark was swimming near his children.

Joe Biscotti with the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration said the area where the children were swimming is a popular hangout for sharks.

Biscotti said tidal changes push lots of fish to the area, which in turn attract hungry sharks.

All of the children made it safely out of the water, but it's a moment Watson will never forget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabeachesdronessharksu.s. & worldshark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Man rescued from rubble after Charlotte home explosion
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Stay safe outside! Triangle to see increasingly hot, humid air
Wake Forest mom says unschool is better than public school
Show More
Hurricanes to match Montreal's offer sheet for Aho
New splash pad opens in Cumberland County
Vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
15-year-old Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Vandals spray-paint cancer survivor wall in Chicago; 7 in custody
More TOP STORIES News