Birth of dwarf lemur triplets announced at Duke Lemur Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three baby dwarf lemurs are the newest members of the Duke Lemur Center.

DLC announced Thursday that three babies had been born June 25 to parents Emu and Kookaburra.

The babies have been named Elephant Bird, Albatross and Bustard.

DLC said their mother has been very attentive, grooming and nursing the newborns since day one. She also built a pair of nests for her babies to enjoy.

Emu has been such a good mother, her babies have gained weight at a faster-than-average rate for dwarf lemur triplets. By July 9 they were eating solid food, and by July 16 they were out of their nest exploring their habitat.

For more information about these precious babies and other lemurs at the DLC, click here.
