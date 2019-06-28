FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to serious form of canine heart disease

The FDA investigated more than 500 reports of the life-threatening disease, canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and its possible link to certain kinds of dog food containing legumes like peas or lentils, other legume seeds (pulses), or potatoes as main ingredients.
"DCM itself is not considered rare in dogs, but these reports are unusual because many of the reported cases occurred in breeds of dogs not typically genetically prone to the disease. Additionally, most of the cases ate diets that appear to contain high concentrations/ratios of certain ingredients, such as peas, chickpeas, lentils and/or various types of potatoes. Some of these were labeled as 'grain-free,' but grain-containing diets were also represented," the FDA said.
Between January 1, 2014 and April 30, 2019, the FDA received 524 case reports of diagnosed dilated cardiomyopathy. Some of these cases involved more than one animal from the same household. In the reported cases, there were 560 individual dogs diagnosed with DCM and 119 of those dogs died. There were 14 individual cats, 5 of which died.
The FDA identified these dog food brands as the top-three most frequently reported DCM cases:
- Acana
- Zignature
- Taste of the Wild
They have not asked for these companies to issue a recall, however.
"The FDA has not yet determined the nature of the possible connection between these foods and canine DCM, so we do not have definitive information indicating that the food needs to be removed from the market," the FDA said.
The FDA also said dry food formulations have by far the most reported cases of DCM.
DCM was most frequently seen in Golden Retrievers, followed by mixed breeds and Labrador Retrievers.
While the FDA report hasn't concluded how certain diets may be associated with DCM in some dogs, officials said they felt a responsibility to notify the public.
"The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) felt a responsibility to shed light on a signal that we have been made aware of and to solicit reports from pet owners and vets that may know of related cases. The data provided through reports will help inform the investigation," the FDA said.
According to the FDA, DCM is a disease of a dog's heart muscle and results in an enlarged heart. As the heart and its chambers become dilated, it becomes harder for the heart to pump, and heart valves may leak, which can lead to a buildup of fluids in the chest and abdomen (congestive heart failure). If caught early, heart function may improve in cases that are not linked to genetics with appropriate veterinary treatment and dietary modification.
Click here to read the FDA report.
