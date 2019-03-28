Pets & Animals

FDA issues warning over recall for dog food

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and could pose a threat to animal - and human - health.

The recall is on Darwin's natural pet products -- chicken and turkey recipes -- with organic vegetables.

  • Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured Oct. 19, 2018
  • Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on Nov. 6, 2018
  • Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on Oct. 26, 2018


Because the products are sold and stored frozen, the FDA warns that consumers may still have the products in their possession.

If you do -- you should throw them out right away.
