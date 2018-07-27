RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --A Hoke County family is planning to file a lawsuit after the neighbor's dogs viciously attacked their dog in their own backyard.
According to Cynthia and Frank McIntyre, the neighbors' dogs wandered into their yard several times before.
The last straw was Tuesday afternoon when their 10-year-old Jack Russell, Spot, was brutally attacked.
Spot has been recovering at a local animal hospital for the past few days.
The injuries he sustained range from lacerations around his neck to several bite punctures throughout his body.
Spot, the Jack Russell, has spent the past few days recovering at a local animal hospital after he was viciously attacked by the neighbors dogs. At 10/11: the steps his owners are taking to seek justice for their injured pup. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/c4SWK9XubZ— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) July 27, 2018
"I could see the pitbull grabbing him by the neck. His body was drug across the yard. The German shepherd was basically attacking his rear while the pit bull had a hold on his neck," said Spot's owner, Cynthia McIntyre.
Also, the vet said he believes Spot may have had a stroke, the family said.
"It's like I couldn't even move fast enough to get help for him," said McIntrye. "It's upsetting. He's one of my babies."
If you would like to help with Spot's vet expenses, click here.