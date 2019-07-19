Pets & Animals

"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy

CENTURY CITY, California -- "Is this our dog?!"

A Century City, California woman couldn't contain her excitement when her boyfriend, Rossi Simon, arrived at her work with the puppy of her dreams.

Simon said his girlfriend, Danielle, forgot her glasses at home, presenting him with the perfect opportunity to reveal the surprise.

Simon told Storyful, "Her constantly telling me how ready she was for a dog the closer it got to the actual surprise made it that much sweeter."

Simon's 12-year-old son recorded the surprise from the backseat, as Danielle reacted with joy and disbelief.

The couple says they are obsessed with English bulldogs and named the new puppy Mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videodogspetscute animalsdogfeel goodcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Parents, teachers call for investigation into NC Superintendent
Raleigh father and son save drowning 74-year-old on NC coast
Summer camp off NC coast teaches surfing to kids with special needs
Biltmore Estate hired non-U.S. applicant instead of qualified citizen
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
Water bottles could spark fire if left in hot car, firefighters warn
Show More
Wendell mom helping crash victim has own car stolen with child inside
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Naked photos of assistant principal shared by students
Items that touched moon can fetch at least $1M: NASA collector
More TOP STORIES News