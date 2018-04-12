PETS & ANIMALS

Rabid raccoon found by Apex resident

Raccoon (AP Photo)

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
A raccoon that was found injured by an Apex resident has tested positive for rabies.

Wake County Animal Control was called in to the area of Cabin Wood Court on Wednesday.

A resident found the animal injured on the side of the road, picked it up and brought it indoors. On Thursday, it tested positive for rabies.

Neighbors surprised after coyote attacks Wake Forest man
Police are warning residents to be alert when they go outside after a coyote attacked a Wake Forest man earlier Wednesday evening.

The resident has been notified of rabies treatment protocols.

Wake County advises residents never to handle wildlife. Instead, residents are asked to call Animal Control at (919) 212-PETS.

The chances of encountering animals that can transmit rabies increase as the temperatures warm, officials said.
