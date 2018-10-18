Rabid skunk killed by family dog is 4th rabies case in Orange County

The Orange County Animal Services has received its fourth positive case of rabies this year, officials said Thursday.A Chapel Hill resident's dog fought with a skunk in her yard near Dairyland Road and Albert Road. The dog killed the skunk, which later tested positive for rabies by Animal Control.The dog had a current rabies vaccination and was able to receive a booster shot within the required 96-hour window.An unvaccinated animal must either be destroyed or quarantined for a period of up to four months. The dog's owner talked to a nurse, who evaluated her risk for rabies exposure.Experts said they think the skunk contracted rabies from a raccoon. The County recorded a total of nine positive cases of rabies last year and six the year before.