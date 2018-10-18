PETS & ANIMALS

Rabid skunk killed by family dog is 4th rabies case in Orange County

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog got in a fight with a rabid skunk.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Orange County Animal Services has received its fourth positive case of rabies this year, officials said Thursday.

A Chapel Hill resident's dog fought with a skunk in her yard near Dairyland Road and Albert Road. The dog killed the skunk, which later tested positive for rabies by Animal Control.

The dog had a current rabies vaccination and was able to receive a booster shot within the required 96-hour window.

An unvaccinated animal must either be destroyed or quarantined for a period of up to four months. The dog's owner talked to a nurse, who evaluated her risk for rabies exposure.

Experts said they think the skunk contracted rabies from a raccoon. The County recorded a total of nine positive cases of rabies last year and six the year before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesdoganimal attackChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Halloween safety tips for pets
Duplin County animal shelter overwhelmed by community response
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh rape survivor's art helps investigators make arrest
Reassignment Revolt: Morrisville families fight back against Wake school plan
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Wayne County father, stepmother accused of burning 3-year-old boy
Popular Chapel Hill bakery shuts down, leaving brides scrambling
Jet Blue offers free flights - to a mystery destination
Family of soldier whose remains were recently returned 'never lost hope'
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Show More
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
One month after Florence, Robeson County still cleaning up the mess
NOAA releases winter weather outlook
Confirmed flu cases rising in North Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
More News