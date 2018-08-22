Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --The theft of a terminally ill girl's puppy inspired acts of kindness from many ABC11 viewers.
On Aug. 4 there was a break-in at 8-year-old Dakaia Gray's Burlington house.
The crook stole her 11-week-old American Bully, a pup that comforted Dakaia.
After her story aired, several people stepped up with offers of a new puppy.
She had many to choose from and picked just one, but the family still hopes for a reunion with Annabella someday.