PETS & ANIMALS

Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen

The theft of a terminally ill girl's puppy inspired acts of kindness from many ABC11 viewers. (Credit: GoFundMe)

By
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The theft of a terminally ill girl's puppy inspired acts of kindness from many ABC11 viewers.

On Aug. 4 there was a break-in at 8-year-old Dakaia Gray's Burlington house.

The crook stole her 11-week-old American Bully, a pup that comforted Dakaia.

After her story aired, several people stepped up with offers of a new puppy.

She had many to choose from and picked just one, but the family still hopes for a reunion with Annabella someday.
