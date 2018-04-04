ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Playful panda determined to keep door open at China facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China. (iPanda via Storyful)

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China.

The tiny furball held on tight as the door swung open, refusing to let go.

The keeper didn't think it was a very good idea. She tried to close the door, but the playful panda climbed onto her foot in protest before tumbling to the ground.

The cute cub was captured by a Panda camera in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan province.

One thing is for sure though, the little panda could be the cutest door stop in the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPandaanimaldistractionanimal news
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Police investigating man who slapped hippo's butt at LA Zoo
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News