2 more giant pandas to arrive in California at San Diego Zoo: Here are their names

A deal to send a second pair of pandas from China to California is now official.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- New details about a pair of pandas headed from China to San Diego.

The deal was originally announced in February.

China is sending two giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo - the first time it has granted new panda loans to the United States in two decades.

According to a release from China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, a pair of pandas from the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center at Chengu has been selected for the zoo. Their names are "Yunchuan" (male) and Xinbao (female).

It has been five years since the San Diego Zoo last had pandas.

The zoo will now begin to upgrade enclosures so the animals have a larger living space.

Once everything is approved, the two bears could arrive in San Diego by the end of summer.

The news comes more than a week after China also signed an agreement to send pandas to the San Francisco Zoo.

The pandas coming to San Francisco are expected to arrive in 2025.

