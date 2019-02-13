VALENTINE'S DAY

Wake, Orange counties lower adoption fees for Valentine's Day

The Wake County Animal Center and Orange County Animal Services are offering discounts for you to find a furry sweetheart on Valentine's Day.

Wake County said 51 dogs and 32 cats are waiting to be swept off their feet.

Through Feb. 17, it will cost $25 to take home a dog and cats will be "name your price."

Orange County Animal Services will also be lowering adoptions costs by nearly half.

Until Feb. 28, cats are $55, kittens are $60, dogs are $65 and puppies are $80.

And if you aren't looking for a new furry friend, Orange County Animal Services said you can sponsor an adoption fee as a Valentine's Day gift for someone else.
