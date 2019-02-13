The Wake County Animal Center and Orange County Animal Services are offering discounts for you to find a furry sweetheart on Valentine's Day.
Wake County said 51 dogs and 32 cats are waiting to be swept off their feet.
Through Feb. 17, it will cost $25 to take home a dog and cats will be "name your price."
Orange County Animal Services will also be lowering adoptions costs by nearly half.
Until Feb. 28, cats are $55, kittens are $60, dogs are $65 and puppies are $80.
And if you aren't looking for a new furry friend, Orange County Animal Services said you can sponsor an adoption fee as a Valentine's Day gift for someone else.
Wake, Orange counties lower adoption fees for Valentine's Day
VALENTINE'S DAY
More valentine's day
PETS & ANIMALS
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
More News