Cary kindergartners deliver Valentine's Day cards to seniors at Ruth Sheets Adult Care Center

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kindergartners at Kingswood Magnet Elementary School in Cary drew hearts and rainbows around "Happy Valentine's Day" on folded pink construction paper.

They hand-delivered their cards on Monday to the Ruth Sheets Adult Care Center. This is a non-profit adult day program that combines social and health services.

The downtown Raleigh care center serves older adults who need assistance with daily activities and care, but do not need to live full time in a nursing home. It is located inside Edenton Street United Methodist Church.

The event was organized by CareYaya, which provides affordable in-home elder care.