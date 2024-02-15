Love is in the air as couples in Raleigh celebrate Valentine's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Couples flocked to Glenwood South to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

"I was in charge of choosing where we were going out to dinner tonight, she's been working super hard, paying for my law school, we're married, we've been married for two and a half years," Caleb Fischer, "So I'm using all her money to take us out to dinner tonight, and I'm looking forward to it."

Fischer is already making big promises about future Valentine's Day.

"I'm going to be making all that money for her, I'm going to let her hang out all day at home," Fischer said. "She's letting me cook."

People were full of advice on this day of love as well. Some said you should spoil the person you are with and others suggested having fun.

"Enjoy yourself, have fun, and live life," one person said.

