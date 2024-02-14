Raleigh, Durham are some of the hottest housing markets in the country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is home to some of the hottest housing markets in the country.

US News and World Report put together a list of the top 20 markets based on buyer demand and affordability.

Raleigh is number two on the list. Durham and Chapel Hill come in number four, and Charlotte is ranked number five.

The news is promising as inflation is easing and mortgage rates are falling.

"Not only is the market holding steady in all categories but we've seen the luxury market thrive and do well," said Hilary Kennedy, owner of Live Oaks Realty. "In all categories and all price points, we're seeing movement which is nice."

Kennedy said affordability is a big reason people are coming. She knows that term is relative but she said compared to New York, New Jersey, or California prices you can get a lot more bang for your buck.

"We've had an influx of people from DC, California, and from New York and Ohio," said Kennedy.

She said she's also seen a steady increase in people coming to the Triangle to retire.

"I've had a lot of clients who are looking at other metros and they've landed on Raleigh because of affordability and what Raleigh has to offer in general," she said.

It also offers access to the mountains and beaches in just hours.

Realtors say in the Raleigh Durham metro, Chatham and Harnett Counties are areas seeing expansive growth right now.

Denver is the only city to beat Raleigh in the report ranking number one.