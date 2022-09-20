Funeral service held for University of Mount Olive student killed in drunk-driving crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A funeral service will take place Tuesday for a University of Mount Olive student who was killed in a drunk driving crash.

The ceremony for 21-year-old, Peyton Lee, will be held at Tee's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Smithfield at 2 p.m. An open door visitation will take place before that from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Dylan Stacy was driving drunk when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road, hit a mailbox, and drove through three brick driveway entrances.

Stacy is now facing several charges.

Another student who was in the car at the time remains in critical condition.

Investigators say no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.