1 University of Mount Olive student killed, 3 others hurt in crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning.

One of the students, Peyton Lee, died from his injuries. He was a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks.

The other students involved in the crash are being treated at hospitals in Wayne and Pitt counties.

One of those students is in critical condition.

University of Mount Olive President Dr. H. Edward Croom said, "It is an extremely sad day for the University of Mount Olive. We are a close-knit family here at the University, and this has hit us hard. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Lee family, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers as they continue to receive medical treatment."

Mental health counselors will be available at the university to offer grief counseling for students, faculty, and staff.

A memorial table has also been setup in Rodger's Chapel, including a book for students to express their condolences to the Lee family.