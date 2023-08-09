2 men arrested in Peyton Street homicide: Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars accused of shooting and killing another man in Raleigh.

The killing happened in the early morning hours of August 6 near the intersection of Peyton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Raleigh Police Department said officers arrived at the crime scene to find Francisco Camacho-Lopez, 30, shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers arrested Jorge Arroyo-Zabaleta, 25, and Kennedy Basaves-Gonzalez, 19. Both are now charged with murder.