Pop-up pickleball court opens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pop-up pickleball is coming to Raleigh.

The court is taking shape in City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

It's located right between the Truist building and Shish Kabob restaurant.

Pickleball is the country's fastest-growing sport and fans are excited about the new spot to play right in downtown.

"It's one of the reasons I live in downtown Raleigh that would be something different," Phillip Walker. "I love to see these sorts of things come in get more people downtown see how great downtown Raleigh is."

Raleigh's pop-up pickleball court will open Wednesday and will remain open until Nov. 30.