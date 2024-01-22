Pop icon Pink to perform at PNC Arena in 2024; Here's how to snag tickets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- P!nk is a pop icon and has been so for decades. Her North Carolina fans will have a chance to see her this year!

On Monday Pink announced dates for her North American tour and it includes Raleigh.

She's bringing the tour to the PNC Arena in Raleigh on November 11, 2024. The show will feature a special guest and KidCutUp.

In 2023, Pink toured across arenas and stadiums worldwide and is now gearing up for her highly-anticipated North American tour, P!NK LIVE 2024.

According to Livenation, P!nk sold nearly 3 million tickets and grossed a staggering $350 million last year in her stops across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour emerged as a standout, securing its position as one of the top-grossing tours of the year, as recognized by Billboard.

Pink released her last album "Trustfall" in 2023 and told Good Morning America it was her best yet.

How to get P!nk tickets

Tickets for the newly announced dates of P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Presales: Citi is the official card of the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these newly announced dates beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 AM until Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 PM.

Facts about P!nk

Pink's real name is Alecia Beth Moore

Performed in Philadelphia nightclubs starting at age 14

Before going solo was a member of two separate girl groups: Basic Instinct and Choice

Released first solo album: "Can't Take Me Home" in 2000

After the album's release Pink opened for *NSYNC during the boy band's tour stops

