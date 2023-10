Singer Pink is opening up about an incident with drugs as a teenager before she became famous.

The Doylestown native told "60-Minutes" that while at a rave in 1995, she took ecstasy, PCP and methamphetamine. She said the combination almost killed her and that it was the last time she ever took hard drugs.

Just a few weeks later, she scored a record deal with an all-girl R &B group she was in before launching her solo career.