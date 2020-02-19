Society

2-year-old hugs pizza delivery man whose daughter recently died

WEST WARWICK, R.I. -- A doorbell camera captured a 2-year-old hugging a pizza delivery man -- and later, the boy's mom found out his simple act of kindness was a "blessing" for the stranger, whose daughter recently passed away.

Lindsey Sheely said she ordered a pizza to her Rhode Island home Saturday night. After the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, said his goodbyes, her young son Cohen chased after him and gave him a hug.

"Enjoy your pizza!" Catterson is heard saying in the video, and the 2-year-old blows kisses as Catterson walks back to his car.

Sheely shared the sweet moment on Facebook to give others a laugh and "warm your hearts."

Somehow, the video made its way to Catterson, and that's how Sheely found out his 16-year-old daughter died suddenly last week. She called little Cohen's hug a "blessing from God."

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason," she posted to Facebook.

Catterson told WLNE-TV the road ahead will be tough, as he'll never be able to hug his daughter again.

"After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," he said. "It really just meant a lot to me."

Sheely's post also included a link to a GoFundMe page created to cover the 16-year-old's funeral expenses.
