PNC Arena projected to bring in $3.1B in revenue over next 5 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The group that manages PNC Arena released its latest economic impact report during a meeting Thursday.

The report shows that the arena averaged 600 events per year over the last two years. Approximately 1.5 million people visited the arena each year.

Of the people visiting, 54% of them live in Wake County, while the other 46% live in the surrounding area.

Events at the arena brought in an average of $279,000,000 in revenue each year over the last two years.

With the continued growth of the area, PNC Arena estimates it will account for more than $3.1 billion of revenue over the next five years -- that number includes both events at the arena and off-site impacts such as lodging, gas and food.

The group that manages PNC Arena has been working for years on plans to renovate the space. It recently received guarantees that hospitality taxes would be available to use toward those renovations.

However, the team of architects working on those renovation plans for years was fired earlier this month.

ABC11 is working to get more information from members of the Centennial Authority Board about future plans for the arena.