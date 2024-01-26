WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PNC Arena fires architects working on renovation project

WTVD logo
Friday, January 26, 2024 6:45PM
PNC Arena fires architects working on renovation project
That team had been working for the past 10 years on plans to update the arena.
WTVD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owners of PNC Arena have fired the architects that were working on the renovation project.

According to our partners at the News & Observer, the Centennial Authority voted Thursday to sever ties with the two firms it had been working with.

That team had been working for the past 10 years on plans to update the arena and renewed its contracts over the summer.

The N&O said the Centennial Authority has been assured that switching architects would not delay the renovations.

The group will now issue a public request for new architects.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW