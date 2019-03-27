Police: Alleged heroin dealer charged with murder after death of 18-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 18-year-old Hillsborough man from an opioid overdose has led to a murder charge against an alleged heroin dealer.
Hillsborough Police arrested and charged Nathan Windham, of Orange County, with second-degree murder, selling/delivering heroin, and selling/delivering a counterfeit controlled substance.
Windham's arrest is part of a growing trend of law enforcement agencies filing murder charges against drug traffickers tied to overdose deaths.
The murder charge stemmed from what police described as the apparent opioid overdose of an 18-year-old man at the Ardmore Cates Creek apartment complex in November.
Hillsborough police said information from the victim's family helped lead to Windham.
He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $600,000 secured bond.
The murder charge follows the February dismantling of a heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring by three law enforcement agencies that collected evidence tied to people who overdosed on the opioid drugs.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Carrboro and Chapel Hill Police Departments arrested six people who face charges related to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
Hillsborough police want to hear from anyone who may have helpful information. Please contact Sgt. Charles White at 919-296-9532.
