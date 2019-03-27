Crime & Safety

Police: Alleged heroin dealer charged with murder after death of 18-year-old

EMBED <>More Videos

The death of an 18-year-old Hillsborough man from an opioid overdose has led to a murder charge against an alleged heroin dealer.

By
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 18-year-old Hillsborough man from an opioid overdose has led to a murder charge against an alleged heroin dealer.

Hillsborough Police arrested and charged Nathan Windham, of Orange County, with second-degree murder, selling/delivering heroin, and selling/delivering a counterfeit controlled substance.

Windham's arrest is part of a growing trend of law enforcement agencies filing murder charges against drug traffickers tied to overdose deaths.

The murder charge stemmed from what police described as the apparent opioid overdose of an 18-year-old man at the Ardmore Cates Creek apartment complex in November.

Hillsborough police said information from the victim's family helped lead to Windham.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $600,000 secured bond.

The murder charge follows the February dismantling of a heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring by three law enforcement agencies that collected evidence tied to people who overdosed on the opioid drugs.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Carrboro and Chapel Hill Police Departments arrested six people who face charges related to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Hillsborough police want to hear from anyone who may have helpful information. Please contact Sgt. Charles White at 919-296-9532.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhillsboroughoverdoseopioidsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'A need for an upgrade:' Jailbreak exposes problems with Nash County jail
Cumberland County mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' special needs daughter
15-year-old Sanderson HS student killed in Raleigh hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road
Triple murder defendant scoffs at 911 call but no outburst
Clayton restaurant holds fundraiser for student hit, killed by car
NC senators introduce bill to help in-state students with tuition
'He just shot at me:' Calls reveal panic during Cary Barnes & Noble shooting
Show More
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
More rain this spring could mean more bugs
Supreme Court questions unelected judges' role in gerrymandering disputes
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
How to avoid getting ripped off on dresses, limos during prom season
More TOP STORIES News