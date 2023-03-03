California police chase: Suspect opens fire on pursuing officers near Los Angeles | LIVE

CORONA, Calif. -- An armed carjacking suspect is leading police on a chase that took a twisted turn when he attempted to shoot at officers.

The pursuit began Friday at around 2:23 p.m. in Chino where officers were responding to calls of a reckless driver.

According to the Chino Police Department, officers then began chasing the suspect, who later crashed into a vehicle but refused to stop.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then pulled into a Shell gas station at 1550 E. Ontario Street in Corona and carjacked a pickup truck as Corona PD officers arrived - which he is now driving.

AIR7 HD was over the scene the moment the suspect stopped on the 91 Freeway just before the 55 Freeway and pulled out what appeared to be an assault rifle and shot at officers.

Officers then fired at the suspect, though no injuries were reported.

It's unclear if any passengers are in the truck.

At several times, the suspect was driving up to 100 mph, sometimes on surface streets.

At one point, the suspect came to a sudden stop on Woodruff Avenue and Allington Street in the Long Beach-Lakewood area when a group of students who had just gotten out of school blocked him.

AIR7 HD captured the long line of students crossing the street. The suspect waited for the students to cross and then sped off.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.