Driver arrested after Wake County chase ends in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Tuesday after a chase that began in Wake County and ended in Durham.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a driver in a black Dodge Charger about 11 a.m. on I-440.

The driver fled and led the deputy on a pursuit into Durham County

The driver eventually stopped the car in a Durham neighborhood and he and two passengers jumped out and ran.

Durham police officers and state troopers assisted with tracking the three down a short time later on Whitesell Way.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Eric Reid, was arrested and charged with one count of felony flee to elude, speeding, and reckless driving to endanger.

This incident remains under investigation.

