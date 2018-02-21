Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son

Djoch H and K'son Y (Credit: Charlotte police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Charlotte police are desperately looking for a mother and son who disappeared Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said 48-year-old Djoch H, who suffers from an undiagnosed cognitive impairment, and her 11-year-old autistic son K'son Y were last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday leaving from Winget Park Elementary School.

Officers said the mom picked up her son from school and hasn't been heard from since.

The two were last seen in a blue Toyota Venza with North Carolina tag CCH-9372.


WSOC contributed to this report.
