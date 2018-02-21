Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --Charlotte police are desperately looking for a mother and son who disappeared Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said 48-year-old Djoch H, who suffers from an undiagnosed cognitive impairment, and her 11-year-old autistic son K'son Y were last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday leaving from Winget Park Elementary School.
Officers said the mom picked up her son from school and hasn't been heard from since.
The two were last seen in a blue Toyota Venza with North Carolina tag CCH-9372.
It's a busy morning in our newsroom. @cmpd is looking for a missing mother and son seen in a blue Toyota Venza. The mother, Djoch H, and her son, K'son, were reported missing in West #Charlotte last night. I'll have details coming up on @wsoctv #Daybreak at 5AM. pic.twitter.com/bWNRwJ4FDY— Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) February 21, 2018
WSOC contributed to this report.