DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --An 18-year-old accused of murder and rape in two separate crimes is now behind bars, according to Durham Police Department.
Durham officers said Marquez Dashawn McMillian, 18, was arrested Monday night.
McMillian is accused of killing Edward Abdullah, 63, and dumping his body at a construction site off South Alston Avenue. Abdullah's body was discovered Monday morning.
Monday night, a car crashed into a sign in the Burger King parking lot on NC-55. The car belonged to Abdullah, but it was being driven by McMillian.
When officers arrested McMillian they discovered he had outstanding warrants from an Oct. 29 crime that happened in the area of Lakeland Street.
In that case, police say McMillian kidnapped, assaulted, and raped a woman. The woman survived, but she sustained serious injuries.
Both cases remain under investigation as McMillian remains behind bars. Anyone with further information about either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.