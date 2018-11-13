Durham 18-year-old accused of killing man while he was wanted by police for separate kidnapping, rape

EMBED </>More Videos

An 18-year-old accused of murder and rape in two separate crimes is now behind bars, according to Durham Police Department. (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old accused of murder and rape in two separate crimes is now behind bars, according to Durham Police Department.

Durham officers said Marquez Dashawn McMillian, 18, was arrested Monday night.

McMillian is accused of killing Edward Abdullah, 63, and dumping his body at a construction site off South Alston Avenue. Abdullah's body was discovered Monday morning.

Monday night, a car crashed into a sign in the Burger King parking lot on NC-55. The car belonged to Abdullah, but it was being driven by McMillian.

When officers arrested McMillian they discovered he had outstanding warrants from an Oct. 29 crime that happened in the area of Lakeland Street.

In that case, police say McMillian kidnapped, assaulted, and raped a woman. The woman survived, but she sustained serious injuries.

Both cases remain under investigation as McMillian remains behind bars. Anyone with further information about either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderrapedurham policearrestDurhamNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
2 Goldsboro schools evacuated due to threats
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Show More
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Woman tries to kill husband in Sanford home, deputies say
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
More News