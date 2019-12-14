Police investigating after man shot, injured at Walmart in Smithfield

UPDATE: Eyewitnesses say they heard 12-15 gunshots in the Smithfield Walmart parking lot as shoppers hurried to duck for cover. One man shot and rushed to WakeMed. No update yet on condition. Smithfield PD wrapping up crime scene. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nGzISChyMV — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) December 14, 2019

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at the Walmart Supercenter in Smithfield.The shooting happening in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301 around 5 p.m.Smithfield police said two people were involved.One man was taken to WakeMed for treatment. The victim's condition was not immediately known.Police said a suspect was not in custody but there is no threat to Walmart customers.