Organizers in Durham call for police reform after deaths of Tyre Nichols and Darryl Williams

The group, Durham Beyond Policing, is holding a press conference to address police accountability today.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of the Trye Nichols death and the recent in-custody death of Darryl Williams in Raleigh, organizers in Durham are calling for change.

The organization is calling on the city of Durham to fully fund an "empathetic assistance response team."

Individuals from that team could serve with first responders and offer help with behavioral health issues.

The group also wants the controversial technology, ShotSpotter, to come to an end.

A series of sensors are active in Durham right now.

Officers can then be alerted and deployed to a scene quicker than if they waited for a 911 call.

The Durham Police Chief, as well as the mayor pro-tem, are backing the technology saying it's a tool that will help fight violent crime.

Critics have expressed privacy concerns about the technology in neighborhoods.