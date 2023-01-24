Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody responding to report

Organizers of the press conference later this morning say Darryl Williams' family deserves answers surrounding his death.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a man who died in Raleigh police custody is expected to speak out today during a press conference this morning.

This comes one day after Raleigh Police Department released their 5-day report on the incident.

According to the report, officers tased Williams three times outside of the Supreme Sweepstakes.

It says he resisted arrest for possession of a controlled substance and tried to run from police.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson says within 50 seconds officers used 'drive stun mode' twice.

That is when the taser is placed on someone's body and a powerful shock is deployed.

His mother told us last week, Williams did have underlying health issues.

"It ran in the family, his father and his uncle had heart problems. He's had some heart problems in the past, but nothing really serious," Sony Williams said.

The report says minutes after he was tased Williams was unresponsive, not breathing and without pulse.

First responders used CPR, rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Six officers are on administrative duty. State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

RPD is running a parallel investigation to make sure policies and procedures were followed.