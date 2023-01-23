Raleigh police to release report on death of man in police custody

The department's five-day report on the death of Darryl Williams is expected to be released Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We could learn more about the investigation into the death of a man in police custody in Raleigh.

Police claim Williams ran from an arrest and a stun gun was used.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers patrolling along Rock Quarry Road said they found a suspicious vehicle near the business.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the officers decided to arrest the man, but when they approached him he ran off. Officers said they caught up with him but he continued to resist being arrested so they used a stun gun on him.

"Officers were then able to get the individual into custody and handcuffs -- where he later became unresponsive," Patterson said.

Williams was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Six officers are now on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

The death of Darryl Williams by Raleigh police on was not the first time a person has died from a stun gun in North Carolina or in Raleigh.

While no state or federal agency officially tracks the number of deaths or injuries that stem from police officers' use of tasers, the site, Fatal Encounters, attempts to track police-related deaths from the past two decades.